Festivities held in Sacramento on the first day of Kwanzaa

SACRAMENTO - It's the first day of Kwanzaa, a celebration of African-American culture.

What festivities are involved in the celebration and why do organizers want more children to get involved?

A candle-lighting ceremony at the California state capitol marked the start of Kwanzaa.

"Seven days, seven principals, celebrated now on all seven continents," said organizer Michael Harris.

"Kwanzaa is not a religious celebration, it's a cultural celebration," said organizer Maia Morton.

Each day focuses on topics like self-determination, purpose, and being united.

"Unity is important. If we don't have unity, we don't have culture, we don't have a community," said Morton.

Local organizers say the holiday is increasing in popularity.

"It's very much growing, as more people are aware of who they are, it grows even more," said Morton.

"It's taken off to the point where the president of the United States gave a wonderful warm greeting," said Harris.

"We give thanks for the rich heritage of African-Americans, which is deep the story of our nation," said Pres. Joe Biden in a recorded statement.

Tuesday's celebration includes a free children's festival at the Roberts Family Development Center in north Sacramento.

"We'll have a drum circle from 6 to 6:30," said Morton.

Morton says it's important to have younger generations involved in carrying on the ideals.

"We teach our children to make sure they know what are the traditions, what are the things of life that we value," said Morton.

The holiday also recognizes the African harvest season and efforts to get more people of color involved in agriculture.

"Quite frankly if you wasn't a white male you might not want to go into farming but that has changed significantly now," said Harris.

The week-long festivities include fun activities and food but also a time to reflect on leading better lives.

"We have people that will talk about what is going on so we know how to be self-determined enough so that we don't end up in jail, we don't end up people hurting each other, that what we're doing is for unification," said Morton.

