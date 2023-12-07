Watch CBS News
FedEx truck overturns on EB I-80 in Sierra; heavy traffic delays

GOLD RUN – An overturned big rig has eastbound Interstate 80 traffic blocked in the Sierra Nevada Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. just west of the Gold Run offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a FedEx truck was involved.

No injuries have been reported, but traffic is backing up for over a mile leading up to Gold Run.

Authorities have not given an estimate as to when the roadway will reopen. 

Chain controls due to snow remain in effect throughout the Sierra as of Thursday morning. Along eastbound I-80, controls are from Drum Forebay to Boca. Westbound I-80 has controls from Truckee to Drum Forebay. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 6:34 AM PST

