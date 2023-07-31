FedEx driver crashed into Auburn home after suffering medical problem, police say

AUBURN -- Authorities say a FedEx driver suffered some sort of medical condition, leading them to crash into an Auburn house on Monday.

The incident happened near Mt. Vernon Road and Grove Court.

Auburn police say the delivery driver lost control after suffering some sort of medical condition. The driver then crashed off the road and hit a house.

Units are working a non injury accident of a truck that collided with a house in the area of Mt. Vernon and Grove ct. Please avoid the area. Posted by Auburn Police Department (CA) on Monday, July 31, 2023

Only minor structural damage was reported to the house. No other injuries were reported.

No other details about the condition of the driver have been released.