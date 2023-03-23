Federal trial date for Paul Pelosi's attacker, David DePape is set

The federal trial date for David DePape, the man accused of attacking the husband of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, has been set for October 23.

David DePape is accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco home last year and assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

DePape is pleading not guilty, and is facing both federal and state charges.

According to DePape's attorney, he plans to file for a change of venue and move the federal trial out of San Francisco.