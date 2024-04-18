Watch CBS News
Federal grand jury indicts couple who abducted grandchild from Sacramento to Peru

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury indicted a couple who kidnapped their grandchild from Sacramento to Peru in 2021, prosecutors said Thursday.

Edwin Alonso Cuadros Bravo, 54, and Yulisa Alexsandra Guevera Wintong, 49, abducted their 6-year-old grandchild in November 2021 and refused to return him to Sacramento despite pleas from the child's mother, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.

The child was returned, due to government intervention, to Sacramento 13 months later in December 2022.

Prosecutors said the grandparents were initially charged by criminal complaint in February 2022, and Cuadros Bravo first appeared in Sacramento federal court on April 10, 2024. Guevera Wintong has not yet appeared in federal court to answer for her charges.

Cuadros Bravo and Guevera Wintong could both serve life in prison, if convicted, as well as receiving fines of $250,000.  

First published on April 18, 2024 / 5:59 PM PDT

