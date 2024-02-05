Watch CBS News
FDNY Firefighter Bob Beckwith, from iconic 9/11 photo with President George W. Bush, dies

Heroic 9/11 Firefighter Bob Beckwith dies
NEW YORK -- Retired FDNY Firefighter Bob Beckwith, remembered for his bravery on 9/11, has died. 

He was 91. 

Beckwith was retired when the World Trade Center was targeted, but raced to the scene to help search for survivors. 

He was photographed with President George W. Bush shortly after the attacks in what would become an iconic image

George W. Bush puts arm around firefighter Bob Beckwith, at World Trade Center crash site in New York City. The Associated Press

"Bob Beckwith was one of many retired FDNY members who responded to the World Trade Center site in the days and months following September 11, to aid in rescue and recovery, as a testament to their devotion to their FDNY family," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. "His iconic picture with President Bush captured a moment that was both inspiring and heartbreaking. We are grateful to his service to our city and our nation, and we join his family and friends in mourning his loss." 

In a social media post announcing Beckwith's death Monday, former Rep. Peter King called him a "man of class and dignity."

"An American icon who personified the best of the FDNY, New York and America at our most perilous moment," King posted.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association remembered Beckwith as "one of the heroes of 9/11 who stood tall for America, New York City and all New Yorkers."

"He spent many hours searching for the members we lost on that fateful day in 2001," the union posted on social media. 

First published on February 5, 2024



