FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machine masks due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Millions of masks used with sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns.

The masks are for CPAP and BiPAP machines from Philips Respironics.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips and pacemakers.

The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you or someone near you when using the mask don't have implanted metal objects.

However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.