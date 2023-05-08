FDA raises questions on buying birth control pill

Scientists are questioning whether a birth control pill should be made available without a prescription.

The Irish pharmaceutical company Perrigo has asked for approval to sell its birth control pill, Opill, over the counter.

To help in its decision, the Food and Drug Administration gathered an external advisory committee. The committee will meet Monday and Tuesday.

The FDA asked them to pay particular attention to two issues: how likely people are to use the product safely and effectively, and if people who should not take the pill will heed the labeling warnings.

The FDA does not have to follow the committee's recommendations.