Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI investigating "threats of violence" made to CSU campuses

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

FBI investigating "threats of violence" made to CSU campuses
FBI investigating "threats of violence" made to CSU campuses 00:21

The FBI and regional law enforcement are investigating "threats of violence" that were allegedly made to several CSU campuses, including Sacramento State and Stanislaus State. 

According to campus police at both schools, the threat was emailed on Thursday and it did not mention a specific campus. 

Investigators say there is no evidence that the threat is credible, and they are working to identify the source of the threats.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to campus police. Community members should contact Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 6:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.