FBI investigating "threats of violence" made to CSU campuses

The FBI and regional law enforcement are investigating "threats of violence" that were allegedly made to several CSU campuses, including Sacramento State and Stanislaus State.

According to campus police at both schools, the threat was emailed on Thursday and it did not mention a specific campus.

Investigators say there is no evidence that the threat is credible, and they are working to identify the source of the threats.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to campus police. Community members should contact Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.