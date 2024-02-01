Father-son duo suspected in Gold River ATM robbery spree, sheriff says

GOLD RIVER – A father and son have been arrested in connection to a string of ATM robberies at a Sacramento County bank last year.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they've been investigating a series of ATM robberies at a bank in Gold River that happened between September and December 2023.

Exactly how many robberies detectives are linking to the spree has not been disclosed.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced they had identified the suspects as DeLeon Joseph and Myahl Chapmanjoseph, a father-son duo.

The pair were arrested at the Meadowview home on Wednesday as well. Detectives say two guns and other evidence allegedly related to the robberies were also found.

DeLeon and Myahl have been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.