Father arrested after infant dies at Sacramento hospital

SACRAMENTO – A father has been arrested in connection with his child's death in Sacramento on Tuesday, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said they responded to a hospital on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento after reports that an infant was brought to the hospital by his mother and was injured.

Police said the boy died at the hospital.

Officers then identified the boy's father, 22-year-old Miguel Jimenez of Sacramento, as a suspect in the case and detained him at the hospital. Police said they believe the incident happened on 47th Avenue in the south Sacramento area.

Later Tuesday evening, police said Jimenez was booked into jail on homicide-related charges. He is not eligible for bail, according to jail records.

The infant has not been identified.