Father, 14-year-old daughter on motorcycle hurt in Calaveras County hit-and-run

RANCHO CALAVERAS – A father and daughter have been hospitalized after the motorcycle they were struck by an apparent hit-and-run driver in Calaveras County.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire officials say, Wednesday night, the man and his 14-year-old daughter were riding near Highway 26 and Olive Orchard Road near Rancho Calaveras when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The other vehicle took off, officials say, but did leave its front bumper and license plate at the scene.

Medics had to fly the father to the hospital, while the teenager was taken by ambulance.

California Highway Patrol officers and deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the driver later, but it's unclear if that person has been arrested.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still being investigated.

Rancho Calaveras is a community about 30 miles east of Stockton.