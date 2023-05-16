Fatal shooting in Stockton left a man dead in his car

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound in Stockton, said police.

The incident happened late Monday night at approximately 11:51 p.m. when officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 200 block of E Church Street.

The victim drove away from the area and officers located the car near San Joaquin Street and Market Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the 56-year-old driver unresponsive and with at least one gunshot wound. After attempting life-saving measures, officers and medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The passenger, however, was not struck by gunfire.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene. There is no information on the suspect or the motive at this time.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call them at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.