Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5

ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.

CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 

No other vehicles were damaged during the incident. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 9:50 AM

