Driver flees after fatal collision with motorcyclist in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A search is underway for a driver who authorities say hit and killed a motorcyclist in north Sacramento on Saturday night.

It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. at Rio Linda Boulevard and Ephesus Avenue, near where Rio Linda Boulevard passes under Interstate 80.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, was found with major injuries and was later declared dead at an area hospital. His name has not been released.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect vehicle should contact the Sacramento Police Department.