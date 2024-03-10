Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flees after fatal collision with motorcyclist in north Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A search is underway for a driver who authorities say hit and killed a motorcyclist in north Sacramento on Saturday night.

It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. at Rio Linda Boulevard and Ephesus Avenue, near where Rio Linda Boulevard passes under Interstate 80.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, was found with major injuries and was later declared dead at an area hospital. His name has not been released.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect vehicle should contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 11:48 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.