Fatal crash on Highway 49 near Auburn killed a man crossing the lanes

AUBURN -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a highway, said Auburn Police Department. 

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on Highway 49. 

According to a police spokesperson, the victim was crossing the highway in a location where there is no crosswalk. As a result, he was stuck in the southbound lanes of the highway. 

There is no suspicion of a DUI from the driver, but there is suspicion of possible intoxication of the pedestrian. 

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities. 

An investigation is currently underway. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 10:13 AM

