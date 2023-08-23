Fatal crash on Highway 49 near Auburn killed a man crossing the lanes

AUBURN -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a highway, said Auburn Police Department.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on Highway 49.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim was crossing the highway in a location where there is no crosswalk. As a result, he was stuck in the southbound lanes of the highway.

There is no suspicion of a DUI from the driver, but there is suspicion of possible intoxication of the pedestrian.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

An investigation is currently underway.