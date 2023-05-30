Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash caused eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento to shut down

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Fatal crash caused eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento to shut down
Fatal crash caused eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento to shut down 01:38

A female pedestrian is dead from a traffic accident on eastbound Highway 50, said authorities. 

Fatal crash caused eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento to shut down

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 5 a.m., on Highway 5o near Howe Avenue. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim was walking on the lane when she was struck by a car. 

The accident caused the closure of eastbound Highway 50 for about 2 hours.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.