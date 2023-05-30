Fatal crash caused eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento to shut down

A female pedestrian is dead from a traffic accident on eastbound Highway 50, said authorities.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 5 a.m., on Highway 5o near Howe Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim was walking on the lane when she was struck by a car.

The accident caused the closure of eastbound Highway 50 for about 2 hours.