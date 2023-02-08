Fatal accident under investigation in Modesto

Fatal accident under investigation in Modesto

Fatal accident under investigation in Modesto

MODESTO – An investigation is underway after a fatal accident in Modesto Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the accident is unclear, but Modesto police say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.

Police later announced that the incident resulted in a fatality.

No other details have been released at this point in the investigation.

Drivers heading through the area are being urged to expect delays.