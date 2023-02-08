Fatal accident under investigation in Modesto
MODESTO – An investigation is underway after a fatal accident in Modesto Wednesday morning.
The incident happened near Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the accident is unclear, but Modesto police say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.
Police later announced that the incident resulted in a fatality.
No other details have been released at this point in the investigation.
Drivers heading through the area are being urged to expect delays.
