Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal accident under investigation in Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Fatal accident under investigation in Modesto
Fatal accident under investigation in Modesto 00:20

MODESTO – An investigation is underway after a fatal accident in Modesto Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the accident is unclear, but Modesto police say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.

Police later announced that the incident resulted in a fatality.

No other details have been released at this point in the investigation.

Drivers heading through the area are being urged to expect delays. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.