Fast-spreading vegetation fire burns near Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS — Crews are battling a fast-spreading vegetation fire on Sunday near Valley Springs in Calaveras County.

Cal Fire said the Gann Fire had burned approximately 90 acres as of 3:13 p.m. in the area of Hogan Dam Road and Quartz Hill Drive, on the south side of New Hogan Lake.

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, however, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said residents in the area should prepare to leave if necessary.

Earlier in the afternoon, Cal Fire said multiple structures were threatened but there have been no confirmed reports of any damage.

Additionally, Cal Fire said additional aircraft and resources were requested to assist with the firefight.

The Gann Fire nearly tripled in size in just over two hours Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.