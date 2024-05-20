Fast food dupes: What they are, and how they can save you money | Call Kurtis

What are fast food dupes, and how can they save you money?

What are fast food dupes, and how can they save you money?

What are fast food dupes, and how can they save you money?

Everything seems to be getting more expensive, and that includes fast food.

It's no longer considered cheap. But have you heard of fast food dupes?

Joanie Demer, the co-founder of the Krazy Coupon Lady, defines them as grocery store food that is meant to taste exactly like fast food fare, but for up to 80 percent off.

At Chick-fil-A, the 8-count Nuggets go for $6.59, but Demer recommends Costco's Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. You get 110 nuggets with the Costco brand for $13.99.

But does it really taste the same?

"If you're committed and drop them into a fryer, maybe you could get 100%," Demer said. "But I'm going to tell you it gets 90% of the way there, which is pretty good."

Is Demer tricking her kids?

"Oh, I'm perfectly willing to trick my children," she said. "Absolutely, if I can pull one over on them."

Let's compare Burger King's Chicken Fries, which cost $3.99 for 8 pieces. Demer said that you can buy Walmart's Great Value Homestyle Chicken Fries for just 87 cents. That's a 78% savings.

"Listen, if you're really desperate, just like next time you go to Burger King, save the box, clean it off, and then see if you can just trick your kids, you know? Cook the Great Value ones in the oven, stick them in the box, and see if anybody notices," Demer said. "Kids aren't that smart."

How about a 10-inch cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes? That will run $40. But, Demer suggests Sam's Club's Members Mark's Bundt Cake. It's twice the size, and it's $13,49. That's 62% less.

"I mean, we're shameless, unapologetic and very proud of any time we can kind of work the system and squeeze a little value out of something," Demer said.

She has quite the list, and it's free.