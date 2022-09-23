Watch CBS News
Local News

Farm-to-Fork Festival returning to Capitol Mall Friday and Saturday

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Farm-to-Fork Festival returning to Capitol Mall Friday and Saturday
Farm-to-Fork Festival returning to Capitol Mall Friday and Saturday 00:27

SACRAMENTO – The Farm-to-Fork Festival is returning to the Capitol Mall this weekend.

The 2022 version of the event is expected to return to its pre-pandemic level, complete with a two-day concert series.

There will be more than a mile of local and regional food, wine, beer, and exhibits. Three demonstration stages will be set up to talk about food, including one hosted by the James Beard Foundation to showcase culinary talent.

The concert series features Gregory Porter on Friday and Japanese Breakfast on Saturday.

The festival kicks off Friday afternoon and will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will reopen Saturday from 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 10:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.