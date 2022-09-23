Farm-to-Fork Festival returning to Capitol Mall Friday and Saturday

SACRAMENTO – The Farm-to-Fork Festival is returning to the Capitol Mall this weekend.

The 2022 version of the event is expected to return to its pre-pandemic level, complete with a two-day concert series.

There will be more than a mile of local and regional food, wine, beer, and exhibits. Three demonstration stages will be set up to talk about food, including one hosted by the James Beard Foundation to showcase culinary talent.

The concert series features Gregory Porter on Friday and Japanese Breakfast on Saturday.

The festival kicks off Friday afternoon and will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will reopen Saturday from 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.