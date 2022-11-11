Watch CBS News
Local News

"We can come together and be together": Fans show out for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Sacramento

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

Fans show out for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Sacramento
Fans show out for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Sacramento 02:43

SACRAMENTO — Wakanda came to Natomas Thursday night for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Regal Natomas certainly looked like a celebration for the stars with the red carpet leading up to the theater. There was even a limo pulling up with local performers dressed like they just stepped off the plane from Wakanda.

There is so much celebration for the first Marvel Studios film series with a Black director and a predominantly Black cast.

There's nothing like a drumline to get the crowd pumped. But this is more than just pomp and circumstance. It's pride on the opening night of the Black Panther sequel.

"This means a lot that we have a film that's representing the African American culture in the way it does, just from where we come from as royalty," said Naimah Moon of the Sojourner Truth Museum.

Sequette Clark — or Mama Clark — with the I Am Sac foundation said it's more than a movie premiere but a community coming together.

"It's a sense of belonging. It's a sense of normalcy. With all the gun violence, with all the things going on today, we have something to look forward to where we can come together and be together," Clark said.

That sense of community hits home for Sacramento. The movie's director, Ryan Coogler, grew up in Northern California and attended Sacramento State. His vision of Wakanda royalty hit the red carpet, bringing a sense of honor and self-esteem.

"If you don't have that love for yourself, or have that identity or history of who you are, you're pretty much lost," Moon said.

Ryan cooler was one of the first Black directors to make a $1 billion-grossing movie with the first Black Panther movie. That one made more than $202 million during its domestic opening in 2018 — and it's expected to rake in that much again.

"With Black Panther, [they] give you the Black superhero, give you someone of moral character and strengh, community and family. Back people are getting together and building and that's important for Black people to see," moviegoer Joshua Robinson said.  

Marlee Ginter
Web-Headshot-Marlee-Ginter_CBS.jpg

Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, Washington; WISH TV in Indianapolis, Indiania; WSPA TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and WTOC TV in Savannah, Georgia.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 10:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.