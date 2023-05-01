Beam Dream letdown: Fans say they are proud of the Kings following loss in Game 7

SACRAMENTO -- Kings fans left the Golden 1 Center disappointed Sunday following a tough loss to the Warriors in game seven.

The "beam dream" season suddenly ended after a weeks-long celebration of civic pride. The loss gave fans a new reality that the playoff run was over.

"First half was epic. It let my hopes down man. It hit hard. I am disappointed, but proud that we even got to this point," one Kings fan told CBS13.

"It's the first time in 20 years we've been here. So this loss does sting a little bit, but it could be a lot worse," lifelong Kings fan James Coyne said.

Coyne is a season ticket holder. He was in the arena watching the moments the clock ticked to zero, officially ending the Kings' season. He says for a team that nearly left Sacramento a decade ago, the fan base has never been stronger.

"I'm just glad the city has something to rally over," he said.

While we can't forget an amazing season and making it to game seven, Coyne says, he and all Kings fans alike, wait for the moment the beam, once again, burns bright.

"Nobody expected us to make it this far this season," Coyne said. "I can only imagine next season. Light the beam!"