Fans bring rivalry-like tension to Santa Clara as 49ers host Lions in NFC Championship game

SANTA CLARA - There's no storied rivalry between the Niners and the Lions, but that tension was building Sunday in Santa Clara. Detroit has never gone to the Super Bowl in franchise history and the Niners last made an appearance in 2020.

The 49er faithful had no sympathy and no appetite for an upset, saying we lost the NFC Championship game last year and we're not going down without a fight.

It was a Niner nation celebration before the game even began.

"It's a 10-year-old bottle from Ronnie Lott's Vineyard. This is the time to break it open," a 49ers fan said.

A toast to the team that these fans have supported since day one.

"I love the Niners more than life itself. Ride or die Niners, baby. Ride or die Niners, let's go," more fans said.

The faithful are looking to go all the way this year.

"It is a quest for six," the fans said.

"Feels like we're going to the Super Bowl. That's what it feels like," other 49ers fans said.

49ers fans had no sympathy for the underdog the Lions.

"We've been waiting for this for our whole lives, guys. It's why we are here," Lions fans at Levi Stadium said.

Meanwhile, Detroit is desperate for a win.

"It's been 30 years of my life. We want it. We are gonna get it. It's here today," Lions fans said. "They got momentum right now. Niners, better look out!"

"You need to be in Detroit to understand," Mike said.

For Dom and Mike, it's a tailgate divided with one in enemy territory.

"All this way, just so I can slowly put the dagger inside of him," Dom said.

And there's more than a game on the line.

"He's invited to Michigan this summer. If the Niners win, he's not coming," Mike said.

But it's all in good spirits in Santa Clara.

"Football is all about friendship, you know," Dom said. "He came all the way across the country, we haven't seen each other in a while."

Now it's a battle of two fan bases.

"Green Bay almost beat the 49ers. Detroit can do it, for sure," fans said.

With a Chiefs win Sunday afternoon, the Niners are looking for a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City, the team that took it away from the Niners in their last Super Bowl appearance in 2020.