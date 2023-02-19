Fans anxiously waiting to see Kings players showcased at NBA All-Star Game

SACRAMENTO -- Kings fans are anxiously waiting to see two Sacramento players play on the national stage Sunday night for the NBA All-Star Game.

For the first time in more than a decade, the Kings are receiving legitimate national attention.

Meanwhile, in Sacramento, local restaurants near Golden 1 Center are just happy to see the team have a winning season.

"It's something you haven't seen in a Kings team in quite a few years," fan Addison Skove said.

Four Kings players were selected to participate over the course of this year's NBA's All-Star Weekend, which marked the first time that happened since 2019.

Keegan Murray was a part of the winning team — and hit the game-winning shot — for Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge, while Kevin Huerter competed in the three-point competition among the likes of champ Damian Lillard and former Kings players Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will be suiting up with the league's best in Sunday's All-Star Game.

For all the fans glued to the TV screens, employees at Downtown Commons restaurants are ready to meet demand.

"We're seeing a difference, more consistency and we're seeing better energy," said Liz Guerrero, the manager for Polanco Cantina.

Polanco Cantina is located directly across from the Golden One Center. Guerrero said the Kings' success so far this season has helped business in a big way.

"Everyone's on board. It's a good time and we have one of the best front-row seats for it," Guerrero said.