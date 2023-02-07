"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting

OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member.

Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday.

He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who was "full of life" who knew how to keep conversations going, she wrote on the GoFundMe.

"It never failed him not to be a goofball or to make you laugh. He knew how to keep a conversation going. He played baseball. He did excellent in school. Frankie had a big heart, his death left a hole in our heart."

Monday, a spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirmed the suspect, 31-year-old Juan Ortiz, a known gang member, was shot by someone inside the Alicia Avenue home. Before he was booked into jail, he was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have information that leads us to believe that there was an incident prior to this shooting, some sort of dispute that led to this. We're basically trying to explain that this was two families that knew each other," said Katy Goodson, a spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Goodson said they cannot confirm the relationship between the suspect and the home. Rosiles lived at the home, but the YCSO can't confirm who lived there with him.

"This house was known to law enforcement. We've had extensive contact, some of those gang-related incidents at that residence," said Goodson.

The drive-by shooting is still under investigation, including if it was gang-related. More charges are possible, Goodson said, as investigators found someone from the residence shot at the suspect.

"Due to the fact that there was a second fire shot from the residence to the vehicle, we have to take that into account," said Goodsen.

Rosiles was a student at Cedar Lane Elementary, just a block away from his home on Alicia Ave. In a statement posted to social media, the district's superintendent said counselors would be available for staff and students. Goodson said students arrived at school on Monday and were emotional about the death of their classmate.

"Our community is heartbroken over the tragic loss of one of our Cedar Lane students due to a senseless act of violence. We are devastated to lose such a bright and curious student and we will miss his presence in the classroom and on our campus. While we don't have a lot of details we can share at this time, we are extremely saddened by this loss and would like to extend our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones. The loss of a young life is devastating for our entire community. Our district has a Grief Response Team made up of mental health professionals who are trained to help with the needs of students, families, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. We have also increased counseling support available on campus for students today and will provide support as needed throughout the week. " – MJUSD Superintendent Fal Asrani

Near Rosiles' home, his third cousin Ruth Kramer told CBS13 she watched him and his siblings grow up. She lived nearby and said they would sell her candy bars for school fundraisers because, "they always knew cousin would buy some, she wouldn't turn them down!"

Kramer said she watched the 10-year-old and his siblings when there were "problems" at home. She said they would ask, "Can we play the piano?" and she would respond, "Sure! Come on in and do whatever you want!"

She told CBS13 she saw law enforcement lights at the home Sunday night, but said police activity was common at that home, but she never imagined her innocent cousin would be caught in the crossfire.

Frank, also known by his family as "Frankie" and "FJ" was "loved by so many" according to a fundraiser page in his honor created on Monday by his family.