"Karim is, not was, part of Davis": Family of murdered UC Davis student raising money to build permanent memorial in Sycamore Park

DAVIS -- The family of Karim Abou Najm, a UC Davis student murdered in May just weeks before his graduation, is raising money to make sure their son is remembered for lifetimes to come.

Karim is one of three victims that Carlos Dominguez is accused of stabbing in a one-week span; it was a spree of violence that stunned the entire Davis community.

David Breaux, Davis' beloved "compassion guy" was the first victim to be stabbed and killed. Kimberlee Guillory is the sole survivor of the attacks.

In the nearly two months since fear gripped Davis, the makeshift memorial at the site of Karim's murder on the bike path in Sycamore Park has only grown.

Every single day, his parents Majdi Abou Najm and Nadine Yehya walk from their Davis home to the shrine of their son at the park.

"We take care of the site, we water the flowers," said Nadine. "We want this to be a remembrance of this brilliant, kind, driven, supportive kid who lost his life on a very peaceful night for no reason."

Nadine and Majdi look at the new flowers, messages and mementos left behind each day with a smile, knowing Karim is still alive in the eyes of Davis as long as he is remembered.

"It means that Karim is not just a name, Karim is not just a second victim," said Majdi. "So that the whole community would know who Karim is, not was."

They've forged new friendships with neighbors as grief and joy are shared equally at the park. The spot of Karim's murder is juxtaposed with loss and healing.

"While we lost our son here, we can feel his presence and the many ways he is bringing people together," said Nadine.

Now comes the push for something permanent. The goal is to construct a memorial in Karim's honor that will stand the test of time and give Davis a place to come to when they want to reflect, meditate or shed a tear.

"Anyone who lost a dear friend or person in their life can come and celebrate them," said Majdi.

It's why Davis resident Susan Lovenburg is helping spearhead fundraising efforts to make this happen.

"It could have been anyone. It could have been our children, and it was one of our children. It was Karim," said Lovenburg.

A stranger to Karim's family until after the tragedy, she's now like family. It's a picture of how the Davis community has wrapped its arms around the victims of these senseless and violent crimes.

"She's one example of the many that show how loving and caring this community is," Majdi said of Lovenburg.

A goal of $30,000 is set. After only one week of raising money, around $5,500 has already poured in.

Victim David Breaux is remembered every time the Davis community sees the compassion bench in Central Park. It was constructed before his murder but has since become a place for the community to come together after tragedy.

"There needs to be something similar for Karim. Those are spaces that are healing," said Lovenburg.

Karim's family says the vision for the memorial is still evolving and they are working to find an artist to bring it to life. They picture a specially designed bench, possibly with a canopy, art and flowers.

Another idea is adding a free community library; a nod to Karim's passionate pursuit of knowledge.

"Having this place, it is for us as his parents. But I think the whole community wants to see it too," said Nadine.

It is a space that already proves evil will never triumph over good, a space where Karim can forever be a part of Davis.

The goal is to have the memorial constructed by the end of 2023. Money is being raised through August 31. All of the proceeds will benefit the project.

To donate: