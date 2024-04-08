Family of man killed in south Sacramento shooting seeks "to know the truth"

SACRAMENTO — The family of a man shot and killed at a home in south Sacramento over the weekend is calling for justice.

An aunt seeking answers and accountability in the deadly shooting of her nephew she is identifying as 38-year-old James Rankins, a father of two girls.

Investigators are still sorting out what led up to this deadly shooting that the family is calling the ruthless. Police say they know who the shooter is. They have not arrested him.

Sacramento police were called to a 27th Street home following the shooting on Sunday. Officers found Rankins lying in the front yard with at least one gunshot wound.

Dispatch audio describes the scene as a 211, a robbery: "...and the subject in the front yard, male, Black, 30s, looks like he came into the son's yard, tried to 211 him..."

Rankins' aunt, who did not want to be identified, said her nephew had been invited there and was friends with the family – a father and son. He had once lived here with them.

"If he did do anything wrong, OK, we'll accept that, but it's just not sounding right," said.

Attorney Justin Ward said investigators are likely interviewing witnesses and combing through surveillance cameras to determine what led up to the deadly shooting and whether it was an act of self-defense.

"You're allowed to use deadly force or force causing great bodily injury to defend against a violent crime," Ward said. "So if someone tries to rob you violently, you can use deadly force to defend yourself."

This deadly confrontation has left a grieving aunt seeking answers.

"I want to know the truth," she said.

The shooting happened Sunday at about 6 p.m. A lot of unknowns remain in this investigation. Police say they are interviewing witnesses. The family is planning a vigil for Rankins on Tuesday night.