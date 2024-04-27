Family escapes Sacramento-area house fire, cat rescued

ORANGEVALE - Seven people were able to make it out of a house fire in the Orangevale area on Saturday evening.

The fire happened on the 8100 block of Ruthwood Way around 5:15 p.m.

Firefighters said they found a bedroom on the second floor on fire when they arrived and were able to knock down the flames.

All seven people were able to get out safely, with firefighters saying the family was alerted by their working smoke alarms.

A cat was rescued and resuscitated, crews said.

What sparked the fire is under investigation. Firefighters did not say if anyone was injured.