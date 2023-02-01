Family escapes fire at home in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Sacramento on Wednesday.

The home is in the 1400 block of Katharine Avenue. The Sacramento Fire Department says firefighters arrived to find one side of the home on fire. They were able to put the fire out before it could spread inside the home.

Residents inside the home were alerted to the smoke by a smoke detector and were able to escape without injury, the fire department says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.