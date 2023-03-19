Watch CBS News
Local News

Family, dogs escape smoke-filled Fairfield home with firefighters' help

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD - Firefighters battled a house fire in Fairfield, saving a dog in the process.

A single-story home in the 2500 block of Dover in Fairfield was hit by a working bedroom fire in the rear of the house, according to a statement from Fairfield Fire Department.

thumbnail-image003.jpg
Fairfield FD

The family who lived in the house returned home to find it full of smoke. Six dogs were in the house at the time of the fire, but only five came out initially. Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue the sixth dog.

There were no injuries reported to either the family or the dogs.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:28 p.m., and the knockdown time was just ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic through the area was blocked off during the incident.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 8:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.