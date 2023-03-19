Family, dogs escape smoke-filled Fairfield home with firefighters' help

FAIRFIELD - Firefighters battled a house fire in Fairfield, saving a dog in the process.

A single-story home in the 2500 block of Dover in Fairfield was hit by a working bedroom fire in the rear of the house, according to a statement from Fairfield Fire Department.

Fairfield FD

The family who lived in the house returned home to find it full of smoke. Six dogs were in the house at the time of the fire, but only five came out initially. Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue the sixth dog.

There were no injuries reported to either the family or the dogs.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:28 p.m., and the knockdown time was just ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic through the area was blocked off during the incident.