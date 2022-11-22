Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway

STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.

Families lined up to fill up their cars early.

"I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.

The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.

Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the crowds.

Leonard Hansen, the CEO of the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton, said the need has grown 40% a year since 2019.

"We ended up with 2021 being the biggest year we've had," he said. "And we have already exceeded the number of people in 2021 as of September of this year."

That's 285,000 families. They are now serving 500 cars a day at the main pantry — that's nearly double during the pandemic. Hansen said it's inflation-driven.

"When you talk with them, they will tell you straight out: they're making a choice between rent and groceries," he said.

The Emergency Food Bank has several programs, including one where they serve 800 meals through DoorDash every two weeks, plus 65 mobile farmers' market sites delivering fresh produce to schools, churches, community centers and senior centers.

Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday.

The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.

Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.

Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.