Families flock to DOCO, Downtown Sacramento's ice rink for Christmas day cheer

SACRAMENTO -- It was far from a silent night in Sacramento's Downtown Commons on Christmas Day, even though most businesses and restaurants there were closed up for the holiday.

"We enjoy the scenery. Sacramento has a lot to offer," said one man headed to watch the San Francisco 49ers game at Tom's Watch Bar on Christmas night.

"All I want for Christmas is for the Niners to win!" said another fan

Down the street at 7th and K, a line wrapped around the corner with families eagerly waiting for their own kind of "White Christmas" — hitting the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink for an afternoon and evening of skating.

"This was the only thing that was open!" said mother Andrea Rabago.

It was a day filled with all kinds of cheer for Sacramento-area children.

"Presents! And ice skating," said one little girl when asked about her favorite part of Christmas Day.

As families hit the ice, time spent with an ear-to-ear smile is the gift of Christmas that you won't find in a box with a bow.

"My favorite thing about Christmas is that I spend time with family," said a young girl named Abril. "So then when we grow up we can have memories."

"And the food, maybe. The tradition!" said another girl named Charlotte.

Frozen in time are these simple moments with family.

"Holding hands together and ice skating with them, because it's fun!" said a young boy named Ramon.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is open for holiday fun through January 15.