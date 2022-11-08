Fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan's first police bike to be turned into memorial

Fallen officer's first police bike to be turned into memorial

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove Motorcycle Officer Ty Lenehan died in January while driving his bike to work.

He was struck by a drunk driver — a tragedy that shocked the Elk Grove Police Department, the city, and Officer Lenehan's loved ones.

"We wish he was still here," said Lenehan's brother-in-law, Jared Clark.

Clark flew to Northern California along with his wife, Lenehan's sister, to help with funeral arrangements.

For the first time, they saw Lenehan's locker, desk and a memorial to honor him. That's when Lenhan's sister– realized she might have something to add.

"She mentioned that Jared/Voodoo Tactical owned Ty's first police bike and they were floored," says Clark.

More than three years before Officer Lenehan's untimely death, he was training to be a motorcycle officer with the Galt Police Department.

"He wanted to be a motor officer. He went to motor school. This was the bike Ty road," said Lt. Brian Schopf of the Elk Grove Police Department.

When Lenehan's training was complete, his training bike was auctioned off and purchased by Southern California Business Voodoo Tactical where Clark happens to work.

"Out of all the motorcycles we bought from all over the U.S., and this one bike from NorCal ended up in our ownership," Clark said.

After the police decals were stripped off and the bike arrived in Southern California, it was only identifiable because of one thing.

"When I parked it in the garage, I turned it off, pulled the key out and I noticed it had a little flashlight that said 'Galt PD' on it," Clark said.

He then called Lenehan who confirmed it was his.

"We went through a couple of scratches on the bike and he was like 'Dude, you have my bike,' " Clark said.

Years later, Clark never expected he would be giving the bike back but this time as a memorial to Lenehan's life.

"He plays a serious part in all of our lives and we miss him dearly," Clark said.

The bike will be sent to Washington, D.C., in May where it will be used to escort family members of fallen officers during police week. Then, it will be returned to the Elk Grove Police Department and transformed into a memorial for Lenehan.