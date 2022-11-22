"Faith in humanity" restored: Neighbors rally to find dog missing after fatal DUI crash in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA -- Sacramento police said a drunk driver caused a fatal crash in Rio Linda on Sunday that took the life of a woman just days before Thanksgiving.

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Marysville Boulevard and Dry Creek Road.

Family members confirmed to CBS13 the crash claimed the life of Kathy Blair but spared her husband and two dogs that were also in the car. And heartache continued for the family as one of the beloved pet chihuahuas, Peanut, ran off in the chaos of the crash.

Peanut PHOTO: Joshua Robertson

"They absolutely are everything to my grandparents. They are their babies," said Kayla Robertson, Blair's granddaughter, of the two dogs.

The Rio Linda community jumped into action after Robertson took quickly to social media to ask neighbors to be on the lookout for Peanut.

"I post that post and within 30 minutes, it already had 47 shares and just kept going. I had many people messaging me trying to help," said Robertson.

The post, which was eventually shared more than 600 times on several Rio Linda Facebook pages, caught the eye of one neighbor, Lisa Morris.

"They didn't have to lose their animal, as well. We were determined we were going to find him and bring him home today," Morris said. "I know how important this little dog was to the family. After hearing of the loss of the grandmother that passed away, I just felt we needed to come out here and help."

She and others took to the streets Monday morning to search for the lost dog. And after only an hour, the good news came.

"I was driving slowly and I looked to the side and he is in the middle of the yard in the front of a house," described Maria Nunez, another neighbor who came out to search.

Peanut, still donning his Christmas sweater, was found in a yard about a half mile from the crash site.

"The grandson came over and they were reunited. It was such a good feeling," said Morris.

"I had tears in my eyes because he is in pain about losing his grandma, [and his] grandpa [is] in [the] hospital. I know what it means when you lose a dog, but thank God he is still alive," said Nunez.

Home for the holidays, Peanut will be there to help his grieving family heal, and it's all thanks to good Samaritans who were willing to help a stranger.

"I have faith in humanity because of everyone that has helped. We couldn't save her, but we were able to save her dog that was so precious to her," said Robertson.

The Sacramento Police Department said the driver, Joel Jimenez-Cervante, was treated for injuries at the hospital following the crash. He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.