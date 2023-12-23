Watch CBS News
Local News

Fairfield woman arrested after several loaded guns allegedly found inside vehicle

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Woman arrested in Fairfield on weapons charges
Fairfield woman arrested on weapons charges 00:20

FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield woman was arrested on gun charges earlier this month. 

On December 19, a Fairfield police officer conducted a traffic stop on the woman's vehicle. During the stop, the officer saw a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle, according to a Fairfield Police Department statement on Saturday.

Police searched the vehicle and found three loaded handguns on the front passenger floor board, front passenger seat and center console, police say. One of the guns had been reported stolen. Ashley Brulez, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested booked into the Solano County jail on various weapons charges.  

First published on December 23, 2023 / 8:35 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.