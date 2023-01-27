Watch CBS News
Fairfield police traffic stop turns into stolen-gun bust

FAIRFIELD -- A routine traffic stop led to a stolen-gun bust for Fairfield police.

Officers say they pulled over 21-year-old Christian Sixtos for broken brake lights, early Tuesday afternoon. Probable cause lead the officers to search the car where they found a loaded Glock handgun. They were able to identify the gun as being stolen during a previous burglary from a local, licensed gun dealer. 

The suspect was booked for several weapons-related charges.  

