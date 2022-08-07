Fairfield police track down recumbent bicycles stolen from retirement community

Homeless encampments on sidewalks could soon be a misdemeanor

FAIRFIELD -- Authorities in Fairfield say it was a community effort to figure out who stole a pair of recumbent bicycles from a retirement village.

The local police department said the bicycles, which cost around $2,500 each, were stolen Thursday from the Paradise Estates area, on the north end of the city.

Responding officers searched the area and spoke with a homeless person, who told the officers about a possible suspect. The officers spotted the suspect on surveillance footage, and found both the bicycles before the end of their shift.

Residents in the retirement village thanked the officers. On Facebook, the police called this a "another example of great teamwork, us (sic) of technology, and community involvement to solve a crime."

Authorities also said this serves an reminder for cyclists to take photos of their bikes, especially the serial numbers.