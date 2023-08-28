Fairfield police searching for missing woman believed to be in danger
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman that they believe is in danger.
Erica Brown, 36, was last seen at her home in Fairfield on August 25.
The Fairfield Police Department said Brown's boyfriend — Mark Randle, 45 — is a person of interest.
Investigators say Randle was living with Brown when she disappeared. Randle was last seen driving an early 2000s black, four-door Mercedes sedan.
Anyone who knows of Randle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.
