Fairfield police chase down burglary suspect in golf cart at Paradise Valley

Fairfield police chase down suspect on golf course

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield burglary suspect was chased down on a golf course by cops who used a golf cart to catch up to him.

It was a day of leisure and law enforcement at the Paradise Valley Golf Course. What ended in an arrest on the grounds started as an attempted break-in at Zee Steinburg's home nearby.

"It was scary," Steinburg said.

Steinburg and her children, 11-year-old Harper and 8-year-old Maverick, were inside the home during the attempted break-in.

Steinburg took a photo of the shirtless man who was trying to get inside her home from her backyard.

"That's why I took the picture because I wanted to zoom in on what he had in his hand—did he have a knife?" Steinburg said.

Steinburg called 911 and officers arrived within minutes, chasing the man from their backyard to the Paradise Golf Course just a block away.

Police hopped in a golf cart to help them with their crime fighting. A golfer watching the chase volunteered their cart to help catch the suspect.

Cell phone video shows the officers tackling the man. His shot at freedom fell short on the Paradise practice green.

"I think it was creative of the police officers," Steinburg said.

Michael Saucedo, 36, was arrested on charges of burglary and violating parole.