Fairfield man identified as person of interest Emeryville double shooting

EMERYVILLE - Emeryville police are asking for the public's assistance to find a Fairfield man with possible ties to the shooting of two men early Friday morning.

On August 19, around 12 a.m., Emeryville police were told that two men were shot at Courtyard Apartments at 1465 65th Sreet. The victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has serious injuries and the severity of the other victim's injuries is unknown, according to the Emeryville Police Department.

Police have identified Jalin Buck, 23, of Fairfield, as a person of interest in the shooting and would like to speak to him.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting and/or Buck's whereabouts is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.