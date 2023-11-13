Fairfield man arrested for 2 Walnut Creek robberies, police say

WALNUT CREEK — A Fairfield man was arrested in connection to two robberies that happened earlier this month in Walnut Creek, police said Monday.

The Walnut Creek Police Department identified the individual as Malcolm Hale, who was taken into custody on November 10.

Hale faces two counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy as well as various gun-related charges. He has since been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility where he is being held on a bail of $600,000.

The first incident happened on November 3. Hale is accused of robbing someone in the parking lot of a Burger King on North Broadway. The second robbery Hale is accused of happened on at the Autopia Carwash on North Main Street on November 8.