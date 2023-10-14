Fairfield installs first EV charging site at Allan Witt Sports Complex

FAIRFIELD — Electric vehicles are accelerating in popularity, but a common concern is whether there are enough chargers to keep up with demand.

The city of Fairfield installed its first public EV charging site at Allan Witt Sports Complex.

"As a city, we want to make sure we are inclusive and everybody is in the EV fold," said Bill Way, the city's communications manager.

The city is partnering with the Solano Transportation Authority and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to install 31 DC fast chargers and 27 level 2 chargers across eight locations.

"We are providing the city property and the grant program is allowing the integration of the charging stations with no charge to us," Way said.

Construction is underway on several sites including three in the downtown corridor, two at park-and-rides and three at community parks – like the one at Allan Witt Park, which is home to the aquatic center, pickleball courts and ball fields.

"It gives us a little more incentive to come out to the park," said EV charger user Jeff Bertany.

Bertany, a Fairfield resident, said he is feeling positive his city is moving a step further to plug in to the EV game.

"Before this, there were only a couple places in the city that I could charge," he said. He added, "I think this will kind of meet the pent-up demand because, typically, we have to wait to charge our cars."

The EV chargers are all powered by 100% renewable energy, and you can use a credit card or sign up for a subscription.

"We are hoping this is a great opportunity for people to get a peek at Fairfield," Way said.

For the city known as being the halfway point between the California State Capitol and the San Francisco Bay Area, officials are powered up to show Fairfield is more than just a commuter hub.

"Instead of being known as a commuter city, we are also a livable city and we want people to live, grow and stay here in Fairfield," Way said.

The charging site at Allan Witt Park is fully operational but in a pilot phase for now. The other locations throughout Fairfield should be up and running within a year.