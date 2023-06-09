Watch CBS News
Fairfield hit-and-run suspect arrested; motorcyclist struck remains in critical condition, police say

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD – An alleged Fairfield hit-and-run suspect who left a motorcyclist in critical condition has been arrested, police say.

The incident happened back on the night of May 31. Fairfield police say the motorcyclist was heading westbound along Highway 12 when, near the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection, a car struck the motorcyclist and kept on going.

Witnesses say the driver ran a red light while turning onto Highway 12.

Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and recovered it several days later in Vallejo. However, it wasn't until Thursday that the hit-and-run suspect – Fairfield resident Lester Hogan Atkinson – was arrested.

Atkinson is in custody, but detectives say they are still looking for any other possible witnesses of the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist remains in critical condition. 

