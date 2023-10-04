Fairfield High student arrested after being found with loaded gun on campus

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield High School student was arrested after he was found with a loaded gun on campus, police said Wednesday.

It happened at around noon. The Fairfield Police Department said campus staff was searching for a missing phone when they located the firearm in the student's possession.

Officers arrested a Fairfield High School student who was found with a loaded gun on campus on Tuesday, October 4, 2023. An image released by the Fairfield Police Department after the arrest shows the gun and extended magazine that was seized. Fairfield Police Department

The loaded handgun and an extended magazine were seized by school resource officers.

The student was arrested by a school resource officer and has since been booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility. He faces several weapons-related charges.

There were no reports of the firearm being used, and no other weapons were found during the search.

A spokesperson for the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"Today a Fairfield High School student brought a firearm to campus. Staff took immediate action by working with our School Resource Officer and the Fairfield Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation. The student responsible has been identified and the firearm has been safely removed from our campus. We appreciate the support of the Fairfield Police Department and are grateful for their commitment to the safety of our students and community."

The Fairfield student's arrest happened fewer than 24 hours after a gunman opened fire at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Five people, including four students, were shot on campus. A search for a suspect or suspects in that shooting remained ongoing Wednesday.

Those five people who were shot had injuries that were not life-threatening.