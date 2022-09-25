Fairfield fight leads to fatal shooting; 1 man dead

PIX Now PIX Now 11:07

FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield are investigating an early morning altercation Sunday that apparently led to a fatal shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities.

Sunday morning at around 3:48 am, Fairfield Dispatch received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. A short time later, a second caller reported shots being fired outside of his residence.

Fairfield police patrol car. CBS Sacramento

Arriving officers found a man in the yard with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital but, despite life-saving efforts, succumbed to his injuries.

The Investigations Division responded and is actively working the case. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be shared at this time.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.