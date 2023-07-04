Fairfield crash leaves one person in the trauma center with major injuries

FAIRFIELD -- One person is in the trauma center with major injuries after a crash in Fairfield, said authorities.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Lopes Road.

According to Fairfield Fire Department, the patient was extricated with major injuries and was sent to a local trauma center.

There is no further information as yet.