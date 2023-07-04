Watch CBS News
Fairfield crash leaves one person in the trauma center with major injuries

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD -- One person is in the trauma center with major injuries after a crash in Fairfield, said authorities. 

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Lopes Road. 

According to Fairfield Fire Department, the patient was extricated with major injuries and was sent to a local trauma center. 

There is no further information as yet. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 4:42 AM

