Fair Oaks home catches fire twice in two days

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIR OAKS – A house that was the scene of a fire on Thursday was again engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

The scene is along Stoneybroke Court and Barrhill Way.

Metro Fire crews originally responded to the home on Thursday and put out a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to save the living space of the home that day.

Crews checked the home later in the day and confirmed that the fire was extinguished, Metro Fire says.

However, around 4:15 a.m. Friday, crews were called out to the home again and found the structure well-involved.

The original fire on Thursday was apparently started by an electric vehicle charger.

It's unclear what started Friday's fire.  

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 6:37 AM

