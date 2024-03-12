VIDEO: Fair Oaks home being renovated catches fire

FAIR OAKS – A Sacramento County home that was under renovation suffered significant damage after catching fire Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Pin Oak Court just after 7 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the roof, prompting an aggressive attack and quick search for any possible victims by firefighters. No one was in the home, however, since it was under renovation at the time.

7:09a- Crews arrived to heavy fire at a home in Fair Oaks. An aggressive attack on the blaze and search for victims was conducted, thankfully the home was under renovation and unoccupied. The roof sustained a partial collapse, and major damage was inflicted to the interior space.… pic.twitter.com/r9fiMU4ZSM — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 12, 2024

Firefighters worked quickly to make sure embers couldn't spread to any neighboring homes.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.