VIDEO: Fair Oaks home being renovated catches fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIR OAKS – A Sacramento County home that was under renovation suffered significant damage after catching fire Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Pin Oak Court just after 7 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the roof, prompting an aggressive attack and quick search for any possible victims by firefighters. No one was in the home, however, since it was under renovation at the time.

Firefighters worked quickly to make sure embers couldn't spread to any neighboring homes.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 9:03 AM PDT

