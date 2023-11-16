Which eye drops have been recalled? Full list of impacted products from multiple rounds of recalls.

FDA warns against using 26 eye drop products due to infection risk FDA warns against using 26 eye drop products due to infection risk 00:33

The FDA has expanded its list of eye drops recalled in 2023 because the products could be tainted with bacteria.

Store-brand products sold at retailers including CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Walmart are included in the latest recall, posted on Wednesday by the federal safety agency. The recall by Kilitch Healthcare India cited "safety concerns" after FDA investigators found unsanitary conditions at the facility where the products were made.

The FDA has cited a "risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness" in cautioning consumers against using the now-recalled products in late October. FDA investigators found bacteria in samples taken from the production plant, the agency noted in its warning. As of Nov. 13, Kilitch said it hasn't received any reports of adverse health effects linked to the recall.

Eye drops recalled in most recent round

Many of the eye drops are likely no longer in stores, as the FDA said CVS, Rite Aid and Target were removing the products from store shelves and websites.

The recall notice urged distributors and retailers to stop selling the products and for consumers to return them.

Amazon removes 7 eye drop products from site after FDA warning

Amazon said its website was no longer offering seven eye drop products after the FDA warned the e-commerce giant that their distribution violated federal regulations and raised public health concerns.

The pulled products named in the agency's letter are: Similasan Pink Eye Relief, The Goodbye Company Pink Eye, Can-C Eye Drops, Optique 1 Eye Drops, OcluMed Eye Drops, TRP Natural Eyes Floaters Relief and Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops.

"We require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws and regulations. The products in question have been investigated and removed," an Amazon spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch on Friday in an emailed statement.

Eye drops recalled in previous rounds

The FDA's warning prompted Cardinal Health in early November to recall six Leader brand eye products, while Harvard Drug Group recalled Rugby Laboratories brand eye drops.

Those warnings included the agency in August advising people not to buy "Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution" and "LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair," saying they presented serious health risks, including vision- and life-threatening infections.

The recalls are among eight such actions involving the FDA and eye drops this year, starting with news in early February that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was investigating a cluster of infections related to artificial tears.

Federal inspectors found dozens of problems at Indian manufacturer Global Pharma Healthcare amid the multistate outbreak of rare and extensively drug-resistant bacteria linked by eye drops made by the company, which were branded as EzriCare and Delsam Pharma.

The CDC ultimately identified 81 patients in 18 states. Of that that number, four people died, 14 reported vision loss and another four had to have their eyeballs surgically removed, the agency said in its last update in May.

How can I make sure my eye drops are safe?

Eye drops must be sterile to be safe, and therefore need "much finer oversight on the manufacturing side" to ensure the products aren't contaminated, Carri Chan, a business professor at Columbia University, recently told CBS MoneyWatch.

The FDA maintains an updated list of eye drop products that people should get rid of. Users can also consult an eye drop manufacturer's website to check if a product has been recalled.

Dr. Christopher Starr, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, said people should seek medical help immediately if they have adverse reactions to eye drops, such as discharge, redness or pain, which can indicate an infection. People should also check a product's expiration date before use.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kilitch at regulatory@kilitchhealthcare.com or Velocity Pharma, Kilitch's distributor, at regulatory@velocitypharma.com. Eye drop users who experience adverse reactions can file a report with the FDA online or by downloading and mailing a pre-addressed form.

—Elizabeth Napolitano contributed to this report.